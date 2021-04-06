2016 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEY LESS ENTRY, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKETS SEATS WITH ARM RESTS, TRACTION CONTROL, ATC 16LH-2 REFRIGERATION SYSTEM INSTALLED BY AIRCON REEFER SYSTEMS, BARN SIDE & REAR DOORS WITH NO GLASS, 8600 LB GVW AND MORE. HAS 110,158 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
