2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

47,930 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

47,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7446824
  • Stock #: PU-2839
  • VIN: 1GC0CUEG2GZ214238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 47,930 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, AM/FM STEREO, A/C, POWER LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATING, VINYL FLOOR, TRAILER TOW PKG, TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, CARGO LIGHT, BOX LINER, 9300 LB GVW, POSI TRACTION REAR END, HD COOLING AND MORE. HAS 47,930 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

