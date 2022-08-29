Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 2 2 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9181513

9181513 Stock #: 3655

3655 VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR361179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 152,222 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Quads / Captains Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.