$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers
905-737-6202
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Stow-n-Go
Location
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
152,222KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9181513
- Stock #: 3655
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR361179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 152,222 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2