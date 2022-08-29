Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,222 KM

Details Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

SXT Stow-n-Go

SXT Stow-n-Go

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,222KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9181513
  • Stock #: 3655
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR361179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

