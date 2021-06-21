Menu
2016 Ford E350

89,852 KM

Details Description

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

89,852KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7417403
  • Stock #: CUS-2868
  • VIN: 1FDWE3FL2GDC29440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2868
  • Mileage 89,852 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, TILT STEERING, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, ALUMINUM BOX WITH PLANK FLOOR, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 89,852 KMS & STK 2867 HAS 86,422 KMS. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
