2016 Ford E450

2016 Ford E450

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 4500459
  2. 4500459
$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,203KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4500459
  • Stock #: CUS-2294
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FL9GDC27464
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO, A/C, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, TILT, AM/FM RADIO, ALUMINUM POWER LIFT GATE, PULL OUT RAMP, VINYL FLOOR, 85" FLOOR WIDTH AND 94" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT AND MORE. HAS 45,203 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

