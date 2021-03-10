Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Econoline

493,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Econoline

2016 Ford Econoline

E-450 Dock level 18Ft Box, Hydraulic Liftgate 5.4L

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Econoline

E-450 Dock level 18Ft Box, Hydraulic Liftgate 5.4L

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

493,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6708275
  • Stock #: 3496
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FLXGDC00287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 493,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, off lease , 18 footer  Ford E-450 cube van with 5.4 litre engine, dock level with the rear lift gate, roll up rear door,  despite the high mileage the truck looks and drives great, the box measurements are as follow , width 90 inch, height 78 inch and the length of the box is 18 feet, priced to sell without the Certification $19850.00 or $21, 850.00  including certification, taxes and licensing are extra. 

As is disclosure if purchased as is; 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Dual Rear Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steel Wheels
Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 140,580 KM
$33,950 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 198 KM
$21,850 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV200
 156,552 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory