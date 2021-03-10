2016 Ford Econoline

+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Clean Carfax, off lease , 18 footer Ford E-450 cube van with 5.4 litre engine, dock level with the rear lift gate, roll up rear door, despite the high mileage the truck looks and drives great, the box measurements are as follow , width 90 inch, height 78 inch and the length of the box is 18 feet, priced to sell without the Certification $19850.00 or $21, 850.00 including certification, taxes and licensing are extra.
As is disclosure if purchased as is;
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2