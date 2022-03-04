Menu
2016 Ford F-250

261,000 KM

Details Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

XLT

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

261,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645219
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B63GEC08588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

