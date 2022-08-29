$37,850+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-737-6202
2016 Ford F-250
XLT CREWCAB 4X4 LONG BOX
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9225313
- Stock #: 3663
- VIN: 1FT7W2B66GEA46486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,611 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Clean Carfax, F-250 Super Duty XLT Crewcab, long box 4x4, low mileage, bluetooth, Backup camera, power windoes and locks, tow package, 6 passenger with 6.2 Die Hard engine, with 15500 lbs towing capacity , priced to sell $37,850.00 including Certification, tax and licensing are extra. Financing available for all kinds of credit, Financing ex; with $2000 optional downpayment for 60 month @ 7.99 % interest, the Biweekly payments are $335.00 plus tax
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.