2016 Ford F-250

92,611 KM

Details Description Features

$37,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

XLT CREWCAB 4X4 LONG BOX

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

92,611KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9225313
  • Stock #: 3663
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B66GEA46486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,611 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Clean Carfax, F-250 Super Duty  XLT Crewcab, long box 4x4, low mileage, bluetooth, Backup camera, power windoes and locks, tow package, 6 passenger with 6.2 Die Hard engine, with 15500 lbs towing capacity , priced to sell $37,850.00 including Certification, tax and licensing are extra. Financing available for all kinds of credit, Financing ex; with $2000 optional downpayment for 60 month @ 7.99 % interest, the Biweekly payments are $335.00 plus tax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Air Conditioned Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

