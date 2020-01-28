2016 Ford F-550

AUTO, 6.7 DIESEL MOTOR, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT, RUBBER FLOOR, PTO PROVISION, SNOW PLOW PREP PKG, BRAKE CONTROLLER, AM/FM CD, REVERSE ALARM, FOLD DOWN SIDES, SYNC BLUETOOTH PKG, STEEL DUMP BOX, AND MORE HAS 36,380 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.