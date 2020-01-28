Menu
2016 Ford F-550

2016 Ford F-550

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,380KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595808
  • Stock #: DU-2322
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT5GEA05733
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck

AUTO, 6.7 DIESEL MOTOR, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT, RUBBER FLOOR, PTO PROVISION, SNOW PLOW PREP PKG, BRAKE CONTROLLER, AM/FM CD, REVERSE ALARM, FOLD DOWN SIDES, SYNC BLUETOOTH PKG, STEEL DUMP BOX, AND MORE HAS 36,380 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1800-668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

