2016 Ford F-550

2016 Ford F-550

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  2. 4595811
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,522KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595811
  • Stock #: DU-2321
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT6GEB57195
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck

2016 Ford F-550 Diesel 4X4 12ft Steel Del Dump Box, Auto, 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel, AM/FM, Vinyl 40/20/40 seats, vinyl floor, a/c, CRUISE , 12ft Del Dump with folding sides, XL Package, tarp, factory warranty, 19,500 gvw, brake controller, 19,500 lbs gvw, and more HAS 62,522 kms LEASE TO OWN AND FINANCING AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415

