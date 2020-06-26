2016 Ford F-550

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.8 L GAS ENGINE, AUTO, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT, 40/20/40 CLOTH INTERIOR, 12 FT ALUMINUM BUMP WITH 24" CROSS BOX TOOL BOX, TOW PACKAGE, 6000 LB FRONT AXLE AND 13660 LB REAR AXLE AND MORE. HAS 28,505 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5