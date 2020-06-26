Menu
Account
Sign In
$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-550

2016 Ford F-550

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-550

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5313401
  2. 5313401
Contact Seller

$55,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,505KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5313401
  • Stock #: DU-2412
  • VIN: 1FDUF5GY4GEA05607
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

6.8 L GAS ENGINE, AUTO, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT, 40/20/40 CLOTH INTERIOR, 12 FT ALUMINUM BUMP WITH 24" CROSS BOX TOOL BOX, TOW PACKAGE, 6000 LB FRONT AXLE AND 13660 LB REAR AXLE AND MORE. HAS 28,505 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2019 Ford Transit
 39,733 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 5500
 0 KM
$118,800 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-250
 99,536 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory