2016 Ford GRUMMAN OLSON

254,374 KM

Details Description

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

254,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7837422
  • Stock #: CUS-2935
  • VIN: 1FC3E3KL4GDC17514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CUS-2935
  • Mileage 254,374 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, AM/FM STEREO, 2 PASSENGER SEATING, DRIVER & PASSENGER SIDE FRONT DOORS, 16 FT GRUMMAN OLSON ALUMINUM BODY, REAR BARN DOORS, SLIDING DOOR BETWEEN CAB & CARGO AREA AND MORE. HAS 158,061 MILES AND STK 2938 HAS 167,919 MILES. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

