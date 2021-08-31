2016 Ford GRUMMAN OLSON

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, AM/FM STEREO, 2 PASSENGER SEATING, DRIVER & PASSENGER SIDE FRONT DOORS, 16 FT GRUMMAN OLSON ALUMINUM BODY, REAR BARN DOORS, SLIDING DOOR BETWEEN CAB & CARGO AREA AND MORE. HAS 158,061 MILES AND STK 2938 HAS 167,919 MILES. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5