2016 Ford Transit Connect

194,158 KM

Details Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 Ford Transit Connect

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XL

2016 Ford Transit Connect

XL

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

194,158KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151955
  • Stock #: 3597
  • VIN: NM0LS7H74G1254426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 194,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

