2016 Ford Transit Connect

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950 + taxes & licensing 1 9 4 , 1 5 8 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8151955

8151955 Stock #: 3597

3597 VIN: NM0LS7H74G1254426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 194,158 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.