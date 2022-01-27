$18,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
194,158KM
Used
Good Condition
- Stock #: 3597
- VIN: NM0LS7H74G1254426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 194,158 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
