Menu
Account
Sign In
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 5201054
  2. 5201054
  3. 5201054
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,496KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5201054
  • Stock #: DL-2385
  • VIN: 1FVACWDUXGHHP3038
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic

6.7 L CUMMINS ENGINE, 220 HP, ALLISON 2200 AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, HEATED MIRRORS, HYDRAULIC BRAKES, "G" LICENSE OK, 3 PASSENGER SEATING, DRIVERS HIGH BACK BUCKET, CRUISE CONTROL, 10,000 FRONT AXLE, 19,000 LB REAR AXLE, ALCOA ALUMINUM WHEELS, STAINLESS FUEL TANKS, ROLL OUT RAMP , BOX IS 104" HIGH AND 97" WIDE WITH PLANK FLOOR AND MORE. HAS 123,496 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2013 VERSALIFT SST40...
 0 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 5500
 0 KM
$132,800 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550
 49,891 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory