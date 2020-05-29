2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 L CUMMINS ENGINE, 220 HP, ALLISON 2200 AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, HEATED MIRRORS, HYDRAULIC BRAKES, "G" LICENSE OK, 3 PASSENGER SEATING, DRIVERS HIGH BACK BUCKET, CRUISE CONTROL, 10,000 FRONT AXLE, 19,000 LB REAR AXLE, ALCOA ALUMINUM WHEELS, STAINLESS FUEL TANKS, ROLL OUT RAMP , BOX IS 104" HIGH AND 97" WIDE WITH PLANK FLOOR AND MORE. HAS 123,496 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5