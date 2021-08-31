Menu
2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

238,575 KM

$89,800

+ tax & licensing
$89,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

$89,800

+ taxes & licensing

238,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7837425
  Stock #: RET-2930
  VIN: 3ALHCYCY4GDHG7574

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # RET-2930
  Mileage 238,575 KM

Vehicle Description

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, A/C, BUCKET SEATS WITH DRIVERS AIR SEAT INCLUDING ARMRESTS, HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, THERMOKING T880R LOW TEMP REEFER SYSTEM WITH ELECTRIC PLUG IN STANDBY, KEMLINED WALLS, INSULATION, CHECK PLATE FLOOR, 26 FT ALUMINUM MORGAN BOX WITH 2 SIDE DOORS AND ROLL UP REAR DOOR, BOX IS 94" HIGH & 92 " WIDE. 2 ROWS OF TIE BARS, WALTCO TUCK UNDER POWER LIFT AND MORE. HAS 148,244 MILES, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

