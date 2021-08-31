2016 Freightliner M2 Business Class

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, ALLISON AUTO TRANS, A/C, BUCKET SEATS WITH DRIVERS AIR SEAT INCLUDING ARMRESTS, HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, THERMOKING T880R LOW TEMP REEFER SYSTEM WITH ELECTRIC PLUG IN STANDBY, KEMLINED WALLS, INSULATION, CHECK PLATE FLOOR, 26 FT ALUMINUM MORGAN BOX WITH 2 SIDE DOORS AND ROLL UP REAR DOOR, BOX IS 94" HIGH & 92 " WIDE. 2 ROWS OF TIE BARS, WALTCO TUCK UNDER POWER LIFT AND MORE. HAS 148,244 MILES, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
