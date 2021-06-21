Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

185,500 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Richmond Hill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-877-675-5975

Z71 4x4 Kodiak package /One owner/No Accident /V6

10731 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

185,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7393559
  • Stock #: 210012DA
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEH1GZ401083

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 185,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh trade-in / more photos coming soon after professional detailing Brakes have been replaced/services, safetied and ready to serve a new owner Bluetooth back up camera, a trailer hitch, trailer brakes, heated mirrors, alloy wheels, all train tires, remote starter, Bedliner and tonneau cover & more ! *FINANCING AVAILABLE* with rates starting as low as 3.99% O.A.C-! No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Cash income. Student any and every credit approved! Open Loan you payoff this open loan in full without penalty at any time! Got a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle! At Richmond Hill Chrysler, we pride ourselves in bringing THE BEST SERVICE AND VEHICLES TO OUR CUSTOMERS with a courteous, friendly and community-oriented staff, as well as having an amazing and diverse selection of New and Used cars .

1-877-675-XXXX

