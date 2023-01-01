Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hino 195

54,044 KM

Details Description

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2016 Hino 195

2016 Hino 195

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hino 195

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 9548506
  2. 9548506
  3. 9548506
  4. 9548506
  5. 9548506
  6. 9548506
  7. 9548506
  8. 9548506
  9. 9548506
Contact Seller

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

54,044KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9548506
  • Stock #: DU-3469
  • VIN: 2AYHDM2H5G1000424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DU-3469
  • Mileage 54,044 KM

Vehicle Description

HINO DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WHEEL AND CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH DRIVERS BUCKET AND 2 PASSENGER BENCH, AM/FM/CD, STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN ALUMINUM SIDES, 2 WAY ALUMINUM TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 24 INCH ALUMINUM CROSS BOX TOOL BOX AND MORE. HAS 54,044 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2020 RAM 3500
64,238 KM
$65,800 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250
42,715 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E450
61,687 KM
$74,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory