2016 Hino 195
Location
Paramount Truck Sales
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
$79,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9548506
- Stock #: DU-3469
- VIN: 2AYHDM2H5G1000424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # DU-3469
- Mileage 54,044 KM
Vehicle Description
HINO DIESEL ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, TILT STEERING WHEEL AND CRUISE CONTROL, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, CLOTH DRIVERS BUCKET AND 2 PASSENGER BENCH, AM/FM/CD, STEEL DUMP BOX WITH FOLD DOWN ALUMINUM SIDES, 2 WAY ALUMINUM TAILGATE, TARP SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 24 INCH ALUMINUM CROSS BOX TOOL BOX AND MORE. HAS 54,044 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
