2016 Isuzu NPR

119,208 KM

Details Description

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  • Stock #: DL-2570
  • VIN: 54DC4W1B9GS804523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 119,208 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, TILT & CRUISE, CLOTH BUCKET DRIVERS SEAT & 2 PASSENGER BENCH, AM/FM STEREO, 6630 LB FRONT AXLE & 11020 LB REAR AXLE, 20 FT LECLAIR ALUMINUM BOX, 94" INSIDE BOX HEIGHT AND 97" INSIDE WIDTH. ROLL OUT RAMP AND MORE. HAS 119,208 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

1-800-668-7415
