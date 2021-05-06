2016 Kia Sedona

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 4 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7089355

7089355 Stock #: 7999A

7999A VIN: KNDMC5C13G6231024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,400 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 60 Diameter of tires: 18.0 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera 1st Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Keyfob remote trunk release Piano black dash trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Video Monitor Location: Front Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Rear heat ducts with separate controls Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback 2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags Wiper Park Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 235 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1602 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km UVO HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 3rd Row Head Room: 987 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 885 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1010 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1622 mm Rear Head Room: 1000 mm Overall Width: 1985 mm Rear Hip Room: 1679 mm Overall height: 1755 mm Front Leg Room: 1040 mm Rear Collision Warning Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system Curb weight: 2069 kg 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1508 mm Wheelbase: 3060 mm Overall Length: 5115 mm Rear Leg Room: 1045 mm Front Hip Room: 1506 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2760 kg Max cargo capacity: 4022 L 3rd Row Hip Room: 1269 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.