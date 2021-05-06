Introducing the 2016 Kia Sedona! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding choice! This 8 passenger van still has fewer than 70,000 kilometers! It includes heated seats, a leather steering wheel, a power liftgate, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 3.3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Diameter of tires: 18.0
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
1st
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Keyfob remote trunk release
Piano black dash trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Left rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Right rear passenger door type: Power sliding
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
Wiper Park
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 235 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1602 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
UVO
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
3rd Row Head Room: 987 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 885 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1010 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1622 mm
Rear Head Room: 1000 mm
Overall Width: 1985 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1679 mm
Overall height: 1755 mm
Front Leg Room: 1040 mm
Rear Collision Warning
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Curb weight: 2069 kg
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1508 mm
Wheelbase: 3060 mm
Overall Length: 5115 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1045 mm
Front Hip Room: 1506 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2760 kg
Max cargo capacity: 4022 L
3rd Row Hip Room: 1269 mm
