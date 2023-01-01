2016 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $16,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9924953

9924953 VIN: 5XYPG4A3XGG150311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.