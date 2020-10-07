2016 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
416-500-5040
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2
416-500-5040
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $65.06 BI-WEEKLY IN A 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $9,986 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months Deferred/ No Payments (Added to the End of the Loan).
TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2016 MAZDA 3!!! Engine: 4-Cyl 2.0 Liter 155hp with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Touring, Fully Loaded, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Proximity Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Tinted Glass, 16 inch Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple, CarPlay, Bluetooth, CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-Theft System, Child Seat Anchors, Driver Air Bag, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Window Defrost, Security System, Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Lumbar Support, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, AM/FM Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Cloth Seats, Temporary spare tire, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, & Many More Options!
FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!
CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!
GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/
As OMVIC Regulations “Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested”. FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2