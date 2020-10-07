Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

Top Speed Auto Sales

416-500-5040

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX / MANUAL / LOW MILAGE / AIR COND/ PUSH TO START

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX / MANUAL / LOW MILAGE / AIR COND/ PUSH TO START

Location

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

416-500-5040

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$9,986

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6009855
  • VIN: JM1BM1U77G1340356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

***ACCIDENT FREE*** FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $65.06 BI-WEEKLY IN A 84 MONTH OPEN LOAN (O.A.C) WITH ZERO DOWN OR $9,986 PLUS TAX. CALL NOW to ask if you qualify for 3 months Deferred/ No Payments (Added to the End of the Loan).

 

TOP SPEED AUTO SALES INC Presents Our 2016 MAZDA 3!!! Engine: 4-Cyl 2.0 Liter 155hp with a 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Touring, Fully Loaded, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Proximity Key, Keyless Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Tinted Glass, 16 inch Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple, CarPlay, Bluetooth, CD Player, SiriusXM Radio, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-Theft System, Child Seat Anchors, Driver Air Bag, Fog Lights, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Window Defrost, Security System, Side Air Bag, Traction Control, Bucket Seats, Lumbar Support, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, AM/FM Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Cloth Seats, Temporary spare tire, MP3 Player, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Engine Immobilizer, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, & Many More Options!

 

FULL COVERAGE EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

CALL (416) 500-5040 OR VISIT US AT 59 INDUSTRIAL ROAD In Richmond Hill TO VIEW THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY!

 

GET APPROVED INSTANTLY: https://topspeedautosalesinc.com/finance-application/

 

As OMVIC Regulations “Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested”. FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES, THERE WILL BE AN ADDITIONAL FEE OF $499 APPLIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Speed Auto Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 3 ...
 117,000 KM
$4,888 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 KOMFORT...
 89,000 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 SPO...
 108,000 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic

Email Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

Top Speed Auto Sales

59 Industrial Road, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 2Y2

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-5040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory