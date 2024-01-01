$16,850+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
4DR SDN CLA 250 FWD
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
$16,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3794
- Mileage 123,342 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Backup Camera, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Mirror, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, And Much More!!!
Our Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 combines luxury, reliability and performance with striking design and exhilarating driving dynamics. Elevate your journey with innovation and elegance, with financing available as low as $156 bi-weekly, plus tax.
Priced to sell at $16,850, including certification. Tax and licensing are extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
905-737-6202