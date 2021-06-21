Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

128,926 KM

Details Description Features

$24,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Cargo

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,926KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7350434
  • VIN: WD3BG2EA9G3127978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 128,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, 2.0 L, 4 CYL. Features, AM, FM radio, Cruise control, Power windows, Power mirrors and traction control. Priced to sell at $24,850 including certification. Tax and licensing are extra,

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in.

- Cash for your used cars or trucks.

- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).

- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA and Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

