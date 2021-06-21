2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,850 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 9 2 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7350434

7350434 VIN: WD3BG2EA9G3127978

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 128,926 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

