2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

107,285 KM

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Passenger

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Passenger

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

107,285KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7725775
  • Stock #: 3580
  • VIN: WD4BG2EE4G3146520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 107,285 KM

Vehicle Description

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in.

- Cash for your used cars or trucks.

- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).

- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic Parking

