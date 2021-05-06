Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

152,221 KM

$37,950

+ tax & licensing
$37,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,950

+ taxes & licensing

152,221KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: WD3BE7DDXGP338789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 152,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX, High Roof Mercedes Benz Sprinter, 2.1 L 4CY Diesel. Crusie contorol, Power lock, power mirrors, Power windows, Power streeing. Priced to sell at $37950 including full certificaton, tax and licensing are extra. Fianancing available.

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in. - Cash for your used cars or trucks. - Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR). - No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. - Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA and Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

