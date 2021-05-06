2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 2 2 1 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7129228

7129228 VIN: WD3BE7DDXGP338789

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 152,221 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

