2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

86,210 KM

$45,850

+ tax & licensing
$45,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2500 with backup camera

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,850

+ taxes & licensing

86,210KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7957154
  • Stock #: 3587
  • VIN: WD3BE7DD0GP315392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 86,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Backup camera, One owner from Mercedes Benz Canada , low mileage , power windows and locks, USB/AUX , two FOB keys, and much more , this 3/4 ton truckis in great shape, priced to sell at $45850.00 including certification. Fianacing Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

