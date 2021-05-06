2016 Nissan Versa

This Nissan won't be on the lot long! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback has not yet reached the 50,000 kilometer mark! Top features include front bucket seats, a rear window wiper, remote keyless entry, and a split folding rear seat. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Diameter of tires: 16.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Manual front air conditioning
Body-coloured bumpers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated suede/cloth seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 195 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Front Leg Room: 1049 mm
Overall Width: 1695 mm
Wheelbase: 2600 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km
Selective service internet access
Manual child safety locks
NissanConnect
Front Head Room: 1037 mm
Front Hip Room: 1233 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1313 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1574 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1084 L
Overall Length: 4157 mm
Overall height: 1537 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1238 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1318 mm
Curb weight: 1145 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.