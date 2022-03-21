Menu
2016 Porsche Macan

64,100 KM

Details Description Features

$46,500

+ tax & licensing
$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Motors

416-985-2277

2016 Porsche Macan

2016 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

2016 Porsche Macan

AWD 4dr S

Location

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

416-985-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

64,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8786375
  • Stock #: 820060
  • VIN: WP1AB2A59GLB40866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,100 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident, Clean Carfax, 1 Owner,Showroom condition, No Hidden Fees

WE ARE THE ONLY DEALERSHIP THAT WE ACCEPT FULL PAYMENTS BY CREDIT CARD WITHOUT SURCHARGE. WE ARE NOW ACCEPTING BITCOIN CRYPTOCURRENCY. (VISA, MASTER, UNION PAY AND AMEX, NO SURCHARGE OR EXTRA FEES FOR CREDIT CARDS) BANK LOAN, BANK FINANCING FROM MAJOR BANKS. APPROVED FINANCING ON THE SPOT IN 5 MINUTES. Deferred payment options are available for up to 12 months.BANK RATES ARE LOW AS %4.49, %4.99, %5,49, %5.99,%6,49,%6.99, %7.29. LEASING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE. ALL OF OUR INVENTORIES COMES WITH 3 Months/5,000km powertrain warranty.
We want your Trade-In! Even if you don't buy from us, we want your car. Same-Day Financing Approval Available.
All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected.
Why buy from Planet Motors? You only pay the price shown plus HST and licensing included, with no hidden fees! Our vehicles are in showroom condition with certified safety and certification programs. Our knowledgeable staff can assist you in purchasing the car or SUV that best suits your expectations and budget—most of our pre-owned vehicles come with a warranty that protects you from unwanted repairs. We can provide many securities and extended warranty options on our worry-free cars without a manufacturer's warranty. We carry a wide variety of affordable luxury vehicles and options fit for you and can finance most cars we sell. Our dealership in Richmond Hill proudly serves all customers in Ontario. We often ship vehicles to various provinces in Canada based on your location, so visit our dealership website to view our inventory or book a test drive today! In addition, we often ship vehicles across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. We only carry good quality vehicles. We will buy your car. Get a better-than-market-value price and same-day cash when you sell your vehicle to Planet Motors. You don't even need to trade it in for something else!

 

         Prices are plus HST & No Hiden fees. Although every reasonable effort ensures the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

 

 We serve most cities in Canada, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orilla, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! So give us a chance to see why our customers all return to PLANET MOTORS! We look forward to serving you and joining the PLANET MOTORS family.

 

        Car dealership near me, Used cars near me, CPO CARS, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED CARS, Luxury cars, Toyota, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Subaru, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ford, GMC, Audi, Lincoln, Infiniti, Lexus, Mitsubishi, 7. passenger, eight-passenger, sports cars, sedan, SUV, off the road, land rover, BMW, Tesla, ram, minivan, Chrysler, jeep, dodge, Buick, clean Carfax, certified, mid-size, compact vehicle, hybrid, diesel, electric vehicle, 

Vehicle Features

S Package
Tech Package
Sport
Luxury
Sunroof
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Planet Motors

Planet Motors

30 Major Mackenzie Dr E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1G7

