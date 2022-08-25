Menu
2016 RAM 1500

165,036 KM

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
ST

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,036KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8994979
  • Stock #: 3642
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT8GG209870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 165,036 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

