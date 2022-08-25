Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 0 3 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8994979

8994979 Stock #: 3642

3642 VIN: 3C6RR7KT8GG209870

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 165,036 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

