2016 RAM 5500

2016 RAM 5500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

Contact Seller

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,252KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4786809
  • Stock #: DU-2340
  • VIN: 3C7WRNCL5GG135373
Exterior Colour
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel

CUMMINS DIESEL ENGINE, 4X4, AUTO, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, A/C, TILT STEERING WITH CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, PINTLE HITCH WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 12 FT STEEL DUMP BOX WITH DROP DOWN SIDES & CHUTE, 24" ALUMINUM CROSS BOX TOOL BOX, 19500 LB GWV AND MORE. HAS 51,252 LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY 1 800 668-7415

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

