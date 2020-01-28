Menu
2016 Scion iM

Hatchback

2016 Scion iM

Hatchback

Richmond Hill Toyota

11240 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1K9

905-889-1189

$13,587

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,886KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4546602
  • Stock #: P11733
  • VIN: JTNKARJE0GJ508828
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents 2016 Scion iM 4D Hatchback Electric Storm Blue FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC Priced below market, Fully reconditioned to ensure Years of Safe Trouble-free Driving!, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC, CVT, FWD, Electric Storm Blue, Black w/Fabric Upholstery, 17\" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Here at Richmond Hill Toyota we take great pride in our Pre-Owned vehicles. Every pre-owned vehicle is hand selected by our team of experts to bring you only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles. All used vehicles go through a strict inspection process so that we can provide you with reliable vehicles confidently. Know that you're in good hands because we have multiple Master Technicians who have been inspecting, repairing, and maintaining vehicles for 20+ years. Richmond Hill Toyota is a proud member of the Richmond Hill Community, an industry leading automotive company in Ontario which has sold and serviced customers in all areas which include Richmond Hill, Toronto, Stouffville, Barrie, Brampton, Brantford, Bolton, Keswick, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Maple, Grimsby, Oakville, Orangeville, Newmarket, and St. Catharines-Niagara. Richmond Hill Toyota offers a friendly environment, attractive financing options, tons of great cars and above all a customer service experience that is second to none. Richmond Hill Toyota is a top TCUV dealership in Canada. Offering low interest car loan options, we have the finance team that are qualified to get you through the auto loan process. By working with a large and reliable network of financial institutions, we make our customer dreams of owning the car of their dreams come true. Get an auto loan that you can afford by visiting us today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message