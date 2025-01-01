Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS.$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER, $24900,+HST & LICENSING, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL</p>

2016 Toyota 4Runner

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5.LEATHER,SUNROOF.ALLOYS.7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED

12680397

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5.LEATHER,SUNROOF.ALLOYS.7PASS,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBU5JRXG5389312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS.$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER, $24900,+HST & LICENSING, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA .13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-565-8644

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2016 Toyota 4Runner