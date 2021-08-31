Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

57,211 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2016 Toyota Camry

2016 Toyota Camry

SE

2016 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

57,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7710430
  VIN: 4T1BF1FK9GU599453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,211 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2016 TOYOTA CAMRY SE PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HALF LEATHER INTERIOR, AUDIO CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SO MUCH MORE. COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING CAR WHILE SUPPLY LASTS. *SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599* FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE. Fill out our application on our website now and get approved easily.   ***PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Xian Auto

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

375 Red Maple Rd, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6P3

