<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,NO ACCIDENT ON THIS CAR,ONE OWNER, $15900 +HST & LICENSING,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2016 Toyota Corolla

131,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

S,ALLOYS,SUNROOF,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUD

11959242

2016 Toyota Corolla

S,ALLOYS,SUNROOF,LEATHER,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLUD

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE8GC611640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota Corolla