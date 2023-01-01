Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

219,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE,8PASS,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE,8PASS,AWD,CLEAN CARFAX,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075620
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH7GS349566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX,   $22900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

