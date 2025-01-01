$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander
AWD 4dr XLE | No accidents | 1 owner | Certified
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call or text 647//927//7470 for the quickest reply
The Safety is included no extra charge. We pay for anything needed for the safety.
This 2016 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD has no accidents and 1 previous owner! This vehicle has just under 145k, with 8 seats, leather, sunroof, backup cam and bluetooth! Tires are great, drives great, definitely one you can keep for a long while! Thanks for reading.
In addition, I provide a complimentary/FREE 3 year / 36000km warranty on the engine and the transmission, $550 per claim, with unlimited claims allowed.
Visit us at natauto.ca to view our full inventory and learn more.
National Auto is a family business since the year 2000, celebrating 25 years of providing quality reliable vehicles.
We are Located at 13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4E 2P6
Please call 647 /// 927 /// 7470 to schedule an appointment to see this vehicle.
The price does not include HST & Licensing
