Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$16500+HST & LICENSING, CARFAX VERIFIED,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATES,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUD

Watch This Vehicle
12623061

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE,BACKUP CAM,HEATED SEATES,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUD

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1749506782423
  2. 1749506782918
  3. 1749506783338
  4. 1749506783799
  5. 1749506784215
  6. 1749506784861
  7. 1749506785279
  8. 1749506785746
  9. 1749506786164
  10. 1749506786597
  11. 1749506787019
  12. 1749506787434
  13. 1749506787921
  14. 1749506788337
  15. 1749506788782
  16. 1749506789206
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV2GW246147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,$16500+HST & LICENSING, CARFAX VERIFIED,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET, RICHMOND HILL ,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD SE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY INCLUD for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD SE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOYS,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY INCLUD 225,000 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander LEATHER.SUNROOF,7 PASS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2013 Toyota Highlander LEATHER.SUNROOF,7 PASS,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED 257,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla SE,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAM.ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla SE,SUNROOF,BACKUP CAM.ALLOYS,NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED 202,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2016 Toyota RAV4