<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENT,13390 YONGE STREET,RICHMOND HILL, TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

ALLOYS.BACKUP CAM,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCL

Watch This Vehicle
12700248

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV5GW303974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

Quick Links
2016 Toyota RAV4