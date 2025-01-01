Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARANTY ONENGINE & TRANSMISSION ,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$26900,+HST & LICENSING,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2016 Toyota Tacoma

215,000 KM

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR5,4WD,DOUBLE CAB,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

12649920

2016 Toyota Tacoma

SR5,4WD,DOUBLE CAB,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARANTY ONENGINE & TRANSMISSION ,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$26900,+HST & LICENSING,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Bluetooth

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2016 Toyota Tacoma