2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR5,4WD,DOUBLE CAB,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
13390 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARANTY ONENGINE & TRANSMISSION ,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$26900,+HST & LICENSING,TO VIEW OUR FULL INVENTORY VISIT US AT NATAUTO.CA . 13390 YONGE STREET ,RICHMOND HILL. FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED
