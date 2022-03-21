Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

71,000 KM

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Trendline

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8910538
  • Stock #: 3632
  • VIN: 3VW167AJ8GM318942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintaind Volkswagen jetta,Clean Carfax,low mileage, Bluetooth, Aux/USB Coonnectivity, backup camera, cruise control, heated seats and much more, price to sell at $14,850 including certification, Tax and licensing are extra.

Financing available, call for more details.

We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

