***NO-ACCIDENT**ONTARIO VEHICLE***
This 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i is equipped with 2.0L 4-CLY Engine, All Wheel Drive, Red Exterior on Black Leather Interior and comes with Premium Enhanced Package, Heads Up Display, Intelligence Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth Connectivity.
As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer. Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven.
**** Financing is always available for all our customers even Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates. *****
