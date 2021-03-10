Menu
2017 BMW X4

82,807 KM

Details Description Features

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Chic Auto Sales

647-688-9917

2017 BMW X4

2017 BMW X4

AWD xDrive28i

2017 BMW X4

AWD xDrive28i

Location

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

647-688-9917

Certified

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

82,807KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6818699
  Stock #: 148
  VIN: 5UXXW3C59H0T78849

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 82,807 KM

Vehicle Description

***NO-ACCIDENT**ONTARIO VEHICLE***


This 2017 BMW X4 xDrive28i is equipped with 2.0L 4-CLY Engine, All Wheel Drive, Red Exterior on Black Leather Interior and comes with Premium Enhanced Package, Heads Up Display, Intelligence Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Parking Sensors, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, Power Tailgate, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth Connectivity.


As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT considered as "CERTIFIED" and it is not "ROAD-READY" and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $598.00 and can be Provided by The Dealer. Once Certified it is "ROAD-READY" and can be Driven. 
 
**** Financing is always available for all our customers even Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit through our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders with the best available rates. *****

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Buy From Home Available!

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chic Auto Sales

Chic Auto Sales

Chic Auto Sales

11623 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3N8

