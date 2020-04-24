Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

905-884-0991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,546KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4919634
  • Stock #: P124407
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RS8H0124407
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe still has fewer than 30,000 kilometers! Chevrolet infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and more. Chevrolet made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

