2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 2LT

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51 2LT

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

10675 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3E1

905-884-0991

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,301KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4917018
  • Stock #: U123205
  • VIN: 1G1YK2D77H5123205
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Fresh Arrival... Check back soon for more info. Wilson-Niblett Motors has been proud to serve York Region for almost six decades! We want to thank you, our loyal customers, for making us the success we are today! If you're part of our 'family', you already know about our commitment to outstanding customer service and satisfaction and to being your dealership of choice in the region. Want to shop from the comfort of your own home? We offer our vehicle buying experience online including personalized virtual walk-arounds, payments and financing over the phone and at-home deliveries. Call 1-866-508-9030 and one of our knowledgeable product specialists will be happy to assist you. All prices are plus applicable taxes and licensing. Vehicle may not be exactly as pictured.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilson-Niblett Motors Limited

