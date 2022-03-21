$18,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
154,945KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8924896
- Stock #: 3635
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK2H6289696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,945 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
