2017 Chevrolet Express

2017 Chevrolet Express

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 4754037
  2. 4754037
$48,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,885KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4754037
  • Stock #: 2342
  • VIN: 1HA6GUCGXHN003584
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van

AUTO, 6.0 V/8 GAS MOTOR, CLOTH SEATS, AM/FM, CUSTOM 18 FT ALUM BOX, ROLL UP DOOR, MAXON 2,000 LBS CAPACITY ALUM POWER LIFT GATE, FACTORY WARRANTY, 14,200 LBS GVW, AND MORE HAS ONLY 45,885 KMS LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCING AVAILABLE CALL NOW 1-800-668-7415

