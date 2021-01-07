2017 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
6.0 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, A/C, AM/FM STEREO, CLOTH INTERIOR, BUCKET SEATS WITH ARMRESTS, ROLL UP REAR DOOR, FULLY INSULATED BOX WITH KEMLITE LINED WALLS, NON SLIP ALUMINUM FLOOR, ROLL OUT RAMP, CARRIER 40X REEFER WITH ELECTRIC STAND BY, CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE, 14,200 LB GVW, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE. HAS 53,108 KMS, PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE. CALL TODAY
