2017 Chevrolet Volt

<p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>One Owner, Plug-in Hybrid, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Mirror, Winter Tires, Alloys, Power options and Much More!!! </span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>This 2017 Chevy Volt Looks and drives amazing. With a 1.5 Liter Hybrid Engine, it offers comfortable and fuel efficient drive. Priced to sell at $17,850. Price includes certification. Tax and licensing are extra.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.</span></p><p style=line-height: 22.4px;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap;>-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.</span><br /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- Cash for your used cars or trucks. </span><br style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, -apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.</span></span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Volt

142,644 KM

$17,850

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

LT

2017 Chevrolet Volt

LT

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,644KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1RA6S56HU121497

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3811
  • Mileage 142,644 KM

One Owner, Plug-in Hybrid, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Mirror, Winter Tires, Alloys, Power options and Much More!!!

This 2017 Chevy Volt Looks and drives amazing. With a 1.5 Liter Hybrid Engine, it offers comfortable and fuel efficient drive. Priced to sell at $17,850. Price includes certification. Tax and licensing are extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

$17,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2017 Chevrolet Volt