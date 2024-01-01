$17,850+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LT
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3811
- Mileage 142,644 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Plug-in Hybrid, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Mirror, Winter Tires, Alloys, Power options and Much More!!!
This 2017 Chevy Volt Looks and drives amazing. With a 1.5 Liter Hybrid Engine, it offers comfortable and fuel efficient drive. Priced to sell at $17,850. Price includes certification. Tax and licensing are extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
