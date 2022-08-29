Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

186,625 KM

$13,850

+ tax & licensing
$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

SXT

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

186,625KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9083272
  • Stock #: 3647
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3HR556240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,625 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Caravan SXT, Clean Carfax, 3.6L 6CYL, 7 Passenger, electric and heated mirrors, MP3 capability, power locks, power windows and much more, Priced to sell at $13,850 including Certification, Tax and Licensing are extra.

 

- We pay top dollars for your trade-in.- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. - Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

