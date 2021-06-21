2017 Dodge Ram 3500

$65,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 7 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7520328

7520328 Stock #: DU-2872

DU-2872 VIN: 3C7WRTBJ5HG655210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 109,703 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.