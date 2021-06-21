Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Ram 3500

109,703 KM

Details Description

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Ram 3500

2017 Dodge Ram 3500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Ram 3500

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

  1. 7520328
  2. 7520328
Contact Seller

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

109,703KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7520328
  • Stock #: DU-2872
  • VIN: 3C7WRTBJ5HG655210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,703 KM

Vehicle Description

6.4 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, AM/FM STEREO, 5500 LB FRONT AXLE & 9850 LB REAR AXLE, 12 FT VOTH DUMP BOX WITH BARN DOORS AND 6 FT HIGH SIDES AND MORE. HAS 109,703 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paramount Truck Sales

2015 Ford F-550
 128,690 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic
2013 Isuzu NQR
 108,489 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-550
 122,911 KM
$62,800 + tax & lic

Email Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

Call Dealer

905-764-XXXX

(click to show)

905-764-5252

Alternate Numbers
1-800-668-7415
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory