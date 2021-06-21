2017 Dodge Ram 3500

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
+ taxes & licensing
6.4 L V8 GAS ENGINE, AUTO TRANS, 4X4, A/C, TILT & CRUISE CONTROL, 40/20/40 VINYL SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, AM/FM STEREO, 5500 LB FRONT AXLE & 9850 LB REAR AXLE, 12 FT VOTH DUMP BOX WITH BARN DOORS AND 6 FT HIGH SIDES AND MORE. HAS 109,703 KMS. LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE, CALL TODAY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
