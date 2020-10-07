2017 Dodge Ram

+ taxes & licensing
905-764-5252
8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5
905-764-5252
+ taxes & licensing
6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH AUTO START, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, SHIFT ON THE FLY 4X4, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 12 FT DEL DUMP BOX WITH TIE DOWNS, FOLD DOWN SIDES AND 2 WAY TAILGATE, TARP, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE, HAS 70,840 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY
