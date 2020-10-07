Menu
2017 Dodge Ram

70,840 KM

Details Description

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
Paramount Truck Sales

905-764-5252

Location

Paramount Truck Sales

8800 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6Z5

905-764-5252

70,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6164289
  • Stock #: DU-2577
  • VIN: 3C7WRNFLXHG704313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,840 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 L CUMMINS DIESEL, AUTO TRANS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH AUTO START, POWER & HEATED MIRRORS, TILT & CRUISE, 40/20/40 CLOTH SEATS, VINYL FLOOR, AM/FM STEREO WITH BLUETOOTH, SHIFT ON THE FLY 4X4, TRAILER TOW PKG WITH BRAKE CONTROLLER, 12 FT DEL DUMP BOX WITH TIE DOWNS, FOLD DOWN SIDES AND 2 WAY TAILGATE, TARP, FACTORY WARRANTY AND MORE, HAS 70,840 KMS, LEASE TO OWN OR FINANCE AVAILABLE CALL TODAY

